Actor Arjun Rampal has again been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an ongoing drug case linked to the Hindi film industry. Last month too, Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were questioned by the central agency, following a raid at their property. Rampal has now been called for interrogation on Wednesday. Here are more details on this.

Reportedly, Rampal has been called by the NCB in light of some fresh evidence. Last month, the agency had raided Rampal's house and subsequently seized laptops, mobile phones, and some medicine. After the raid, Demetriades was called twice for questioning by the agency, while Rampal was also interrogated once. Their driver was also taken for questioning by the agency.

Notably, a certain medicine which is restricted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was seized from Rampal's residence. After that, Rampal was interrogated for nearly seven hours on November 13. The anti-drug agency had started investigating Rampal and his girlfriend after it discovered the involvement of Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found his connections with Bollywood celebrities.

On October 17, Agisilaos was arrested from a resort in Lonavala with 0.8 grams of hashish. Further, Alprazolam tablets were also seized from his residence in Khar. Reportedly, he had been in touch with several drug peddlers who allegedly supplied drugs to Bollywood personalities. Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was also earlier arrested by the NCB.

