Radhika Yadav was shot 4 times; autopsy contradicts father's claim 

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old former national-level tennis player, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram home on Thursday in the upscale Sushant Lok area. According to an autopsy report, Radhika was shot four times in the chest, and all bullets were recovered from her body. Deepak is already in police custody after he confessed to the crime. He allegedly shot Radhika after being taunted by residents from his hometown for living off her income.

Confession details Contention between father and daughter The police said that the tennis academy run by Radhika was a point of contention between the father and daughter. They said that because Deepak believed he was financially secure, with income also coming from rentals, there was no reason for Radhika to run the academy. "Her father was not happy with it," said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh, adding that Deepak had "on many occasions told her to shut it...but she did not agree. Angered, he shot her thrice."

Deepak Shot her while she was in kitchen Deepak previously told the police that he shot Radhika three times in the back when she was making lunch in the kitchen around 10:30am. Her uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who lives on the ground floor of the same building, heard gunshots and hurried upstairs to find Radhika lying on the kitchen floor. "My son and I immediately took her to the hospital, but she was already gone," Kuldeep told the police.

Ongoing probe Police investigation The police, on the other hand, said Deepak fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back. The police are investigating all possible angles in the murder, including what Radhika's mother was doing at the time of the incident. They have also sought a two-day remand but were granted a one-day remand. "We have to recover the ammunition of his licensed revolver. We have to verify how much ammunition he had procured," an officer said.