₹15L for Karan Aujla's concert: Tickets costlier than Diljit, Coldplay
Punjabi pop sensation Karan Aujla is all set to kick off his Indian tour, with ticket prices now out on BookMyShow. Surprisingly, the tickets for his concerts are priced higher than the recent shows of global stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, Maroon 5, and Dua Lipa. Even the upcoming Coldplay concert in January 2025 falls short compared to Aujla's ticket prices.
Aujla's most expensive concert ticket priced at a whopping ₹15L
The costliest ticket for Aujla's Gurugram show, which will take place on December 19, costs a staggering ₹15L. The VVIP Diamond pass grants entry for 15 people and comes with "8 luxury bottles, 2 premium champagne bottles, unlimited beers, energy drinks/mixers." The same pass is priced differently in other cities: ₹3L in Kolkata, ₹6L-₹6.5L in Jaipur and Hyderabad respectively.
Aujla's concert tickets outprice Dosanjh and Coldplay
Aujla's VVIP Diamond pass, priced at ₹1L per person, is nearly double the cost of the lounge pass at Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai show on December 19. The most expensive ticket for Dosanjh's show, in comparison, was priced at ₹60K. When compared to Coldplay, who are known to promote inclusivity in their concerts, Aujla's tickets are way more expensive with Coldplay's highest-priced ticket for their Ahmedabad show being sold for ₹35K.
Aujla's concert tickets surpass Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa
Notably, the ticket prices for the Tauba Tauba hitmaker's concerts also surpass those of Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa's recent Mumbai shows. The highest-priced ticket for Maroon 5's concert was sold for ₹20K, while the most expensive ticket for Lipa's show was available at ₹45K. In comparison, the cheapest ticket for Aujla's upcoming Ahmedabad show on December 31 is priced at ₹2,749.