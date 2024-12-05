Summarize Simplifying... In short Karan Aujla's upcoming Gurugram concert on December 19 has the most expensive ticket priced at a whopping ₹15L for a VVIP Diamond pass, outpricing even international artists like Coldplay, Maroon 5, and Dua Lipa.

This pass, which allows entry for 15 people and includes luxury drinks, is nearly double the cost of the highest-priced ticket at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show.

Even the cheapest ticket for Aujla's Ahmedabad show on December 31 is priced higher than the top tickets for Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa's recent Mumbai concerts.

Karan Aujla's concert tickets are exorbitantly priced

₹15L for Karan Aujla's concert: Tickets costlier than Diljit, Coldplay

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:57 am Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Punjabi pop sensation Karan Aujla is all set to kick off his Indian tour, with ticket prices now out on BookMyShow. Surprisingly, the tickets for his concerts are priced higher than the recent shows of global stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, Maroon 5, and Dua Lipa. Even the upcoming Coldplay concert in January 2025 falls short compared to Aujla's ticket prices.

Aujla's most expensive concert ticket priced at a whopping ₹15L

The costliest ticket for Aujla's Gurugram show, which will take place on December 19, costs a staggering ₹15L. The VVIP Diamond pass grants entry for 15 people and comes with "8 luxury bottles, 2 premium champagne bottles, unlimited beers, energy drinks/mixers." The same pass is priced differently in other cities: ₹3L in Kolkata, ₹6L-₹6.5L in Jaipur and Hyderabad respectively.

Aujla's concert tickets outprice Dosanjh and Coldplay

Aujla's VVIP Diamond pass, priced at ₹1L per person, is nearly double the cost of the lounge pass at Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai show on December 19. The most expensive ticket for Dosanjh's show, in comparison, was priced at ₹60K. When compared to Coldplay, who are known to promote inclusivity in their concerts, Aujla's tickets are way more expensive with Coldplay's highest-priced ticket for their Ahmedabad show being sold for ₹35K.

Aujla's concert tickets surpass Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa

Notably, the ticket prices for the Tauba Tauba hitmaker's concerts also surpass those of Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa's recent Mumbai shows. The highest-priced ticket for Maroon 5's concert was sold for ₹20K, while the most expensive ticket for Lipa's show was available at ₹45K. In comparison, the cheapest ticket for Aujla's upcoming Ahmedabad show on December 31 is priced at ₹2,749.