Swara Bhasker to make special appearance in 'Bigg Boss 19'?
What's the story
The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to air on Sunday, August 24. The opening episode will see contestants entering the house for the first time. This year, there are rumors of a special guest joining Khan on stage during the premiere night. According to a report by DNA, actor Swara Bhasker may be that guest.
Guest appearance
Bhasker may join Khan as co-host
Bhasker, who has appeared in films like Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding, is reportedly being considered to join Khan on stage for the premiere. If this rumor holds, she will likely be hosting debates among the participants, fitting into the season's democracy-inspired theme. This season has been promoted as the longest ever, with a theme of "Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar."
Contestant empowerment
'Bigg Boss 19': Theme, format, and speculated contestants
Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 19 contestants will now hold decision-making power. Their choices will impact everything from daily tasks to major game-altering twists on the show. This season's theme is "Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar," which translates to "Power of the Housemates." The official list of contestants is yet to be revealed, but names like Ashnoor Kaur and Dheeraj Dhoopar are speculated.
Ongoing project
Meanwhile, Bhasker is currently on another reality show
As fans anticipate her potential entry into Bigg Boss 19, Bhasker is currently charming audiences alongside her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad on Pati Patni Aur Panga. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show provides a peek into the lives of celebrity couples. Other popular pairs on the show include Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik.