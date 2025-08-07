'Bigg Boss 19' trailer: Salman Khan hints at 'democrazy' season
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The trailer for Season 19 was released on Thursday by JioHotstar, featuring Khan in a politician's avatar. Set in a Parliament-themed Bigg Boss house, this season's theme, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Rule of the housemates)," promises to bring an unprecedented shift in power dynamics among contestants.
In the trailer, Khan revealed that this time, the housemates will have the power to decide everything from small to big decisions. He said, "This has happened for the first time in 18-19 years. This time, Bigg Boss won't be about crazy drama, but about democrazy." "So housemates, do whatever you want to do, man, but be ready for the consequences and the public."
'This time, tables have turned'
Expressing his excitement about the new season, Khan said in a statement, "Bigg Boss every season is different, but this time, the tables have turned." "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai toh asli chehre saamne aate hain (The power is in their hands and when they get it, their true faces come out)."
When and where to watch the show
The show will premiere on August 24 at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30pm on Colors. While the list of contestants is yet to be revealed, Priyanka Jagga has reportedly confirmed her participation. Other celebrities rumored to join this season include Ram Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others.