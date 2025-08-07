'Saiyaara' actors Ahaan-Aneet thank fans for blockbuster success

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda , who made their Bollywood lead role debuts with the blockbuster Saiyaara , have expressed gratitude to their fans on Instagram. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office, a feat rarely achieved by newcomers. Both actors shared heartfelt notes of appreciation along with photos from the movie.

Emotional tribute 'Don't know what lies ahead of me...' Panday dedicated his success to his late grandmother, Snehlata Panday. He wrote, "I knew... among the stars, one lone star, my grandmother will smile at me. This is for you." "I don't know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment, I feel the love in my bones... and I'll feel it forever and ever and ever." "Thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you."

Fan appreciation 'The daze is wearing off...' Padda also shared a heartfelt note. She wrote, "The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you." "All this love you've been so generous to give me, it's sitting heavy in my chest." "I'm scared of what's next, scared I won't be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I'll put it out there." "And I'll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I've got. Because I love you."