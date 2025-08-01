'Saiyaara': Mohit Suri says Ahaan Panday's assistant days helped him
What's the story
Director Mohit Suri's latest film, Saiyaara, is doing well at the box office. In a recent interview with IANS, he praised the male lead, Ahaan Panday. He said that Panday's stint as an assistant director on films like Freaky Ali and Rock On 2 helped him prepare for his acting debut. The film also stars Aneet Padda, who is receiving positive reviews for her performance.
Director's praise
Panday was very focused, says Suri
Suri said, "Some of my assistants have worked with him as well. As an assistant, he was very focused." He added, "(Panday) loves to stage the scene. He'd love to give a clap, to understand how the camera is shooting." "So that's what I like about the fact that the boy has been very focused for very long, and that's how he was on the set."
Filmmaking passion
'Ahaan likes the filmmaking process'
Suri further mentioned, "He did all that stuff at a young age. So I think he has a great future ahead." "The one thing I think is most important in filmmaking is that if you like the filmmaking process. Ahaan likes the filmmaking process, he likes every bit of it." "So I'm very happy for his future." Meanwhile, Saiyaara has earned over ₹280 crore at the Indian box office so far, as per Sacnilk.