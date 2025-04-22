The title Saiyaara, which is synonymous with soulmates, in a romantic context, gives an insight into how creative the film would be.

This high-profile collaboration unites two powerhouses of romance in the industry.

YRF's contribution is its 50-year legacy of timeless love stories, directed by founder Yash Chopra and son Aditya.

These include classics like Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.