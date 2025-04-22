'Fear Street,' 'Sirens': Top Netflix Originals coming in May
What's the story
Continuing the tradition of serving a mix of fresh and returning content, Netflix is all set to drop a host of new original series and films in May 2025.
The streaming giant's monthly schedule includes four to five major TV series and three to four films.
Here, we take a look at the most noteworthy English-language Originals releasing on Netflix in May.
New series
'Forever' adaptation of Judy Blume's 1975 novel
Mara Brock Akil, the mastermind behind shows like Girlfriends and The Game, has struck a deal with Netflix.
One of the series the deal has yielded is Forever, which premieres on May 8.
Based on Judy Blume's 1975 novel, the series stars Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, and Wood Harris. It narrates the love story of two Black teenagers in 2018 Los Angeles.
Film release
Vince Vaughn stars in comedy film 'Nonnas'
Nonnas, a Vince Vaughn-starrer comedy film, will be released on Netflix on May 9.
The plot of the film revolves around a man who after losing mother opens an Italian restaurant with local grandmothers aka "nonnas" as chefs.
Directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Liz Maccie, the cast also stars Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Linda Cardellini.
Series premiere
'Sirens' to debut on Netflix with Julianne Moore
Sirens, a new comedy series from Maid-fame Molly Smith Metzler, will release on May 22.
The series stars Julianne Moore and follows Devon, who is unsettled by her sister Simone's relationship with her powerful boss, socialite Michaela Kell.
The story takes place over an explosive weekend at the Kells's opulent beach estate.
Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, and Felix Solis also star.
Standalone film
'Fear Street: Prom Queen' to be released on May 23
Fear Street: Prom Queen, a standalone film from the hit Fear Street trilogy, is set to drop on May 23.
The movie is directed by Matt Palmer, who is known for his 2018 Netflix film Calibre. The plot revolves around Shadyside High School during the deadly prom season.
India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Lili Taylor star.