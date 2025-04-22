'Jewel Thief,' 'You' S05: Your OTT watchlist of the week
What's the story
This week promises a captivating array of stories across genres on OTT platforms.
From thrilling action to stories of love, sorrow, and redemption, this week's releases have something for everyone.
Major platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are all set to premiere new content featuring compelling narratives.
Here's what to watch on OTT this week.
#1
'Andor' Season 2
The second season of Andor, premiering on JioHotstar on Wednesday, delves deeper into the intricacies of the Rebel Alliance.
With Cassian becoming an integral part of this resistance group, fans can look forward to more fleshed-out characters and relationships.
The stakes have never been higher with betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting goals putting everyone to the test.
It stars Diego Luna in the lead role.
#2
'L2: Empuraan'
L2: Empuraan, releasing on JioHotstar on Thursday, is a sequel to Lucifer.
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, it stars Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Rick Yune in a cameo appearance.
Speaking to Pinkvilla about the ensemble cast, Sukumaran said, "When we started casting for Lucifer 2, we had a wishlist, including some big names from Hollywood, the UK, and China."
"To my surprise, 9 out of 10 people were open to collaborating."
#3
'Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2'
Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, premiering on Prime Video on Thursday, is about Kaali, a provision shop owner who has left his controversial past behind.
However, the return of Periyavar Ravi, his erratic former mafia boss, pulls Kaali back into the tumultuous world.
It's directed by SU Arun Kumar.
#4
'You' Season 5
The fifth and final season of You, dropping on Netflix on Thursday, sees Joe Goldberg coming back to New York for his happily ever after.
However, his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.
Joe and Kate's move from London to New York City is three years before the current season's premise.
#5
'Crazxy'
Crazxy, expected to drop on Prime Video on Friday, opens with a terrifying phone call announcing the abduction of 16-year-old Vedica.
Renowned physician and Vedica's father, Abhimanyu Sood (Sohum Shah), finds himself on the run with ₹5cr for a secret settlement that would keep him out of jail.
Can Abhimanyu save Vedica while also battling his demons?
#6
'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'
Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, is a heist thriller that stars Saif Ali Khan as the charming thief Rehan Roy and Jaideep Ahlawat as the cold mafia boss Rajan Aulakh.
The film chronicles a race for the highly sought-after African Red Sun jewel, with allegiances changing and goals becoming murky.
It's directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.
#7
'Superboys of Malegaon'
Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, will arrive on Prime Video on Friday.
It stars Adarsh Gourav, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan, among others.
Based on true events, it's inspired by the documentary Supermen of Malegaon.