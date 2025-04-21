What's the story

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Bengali television, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed his exit from the much-loved Zee Bangla show Dadagiri.

The revelation came during an exclusive chat with News18 Bangla, which first reported the former Indian cricket captain's decision to step down.

Ganguly is now stepping into a brand-new role with Star Jalsha after signing a record-breaking ₹125 crore deal.

As per sources, he will be hosting Bigg Boss Bangla along with a quiz show.