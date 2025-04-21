Sourav Ganguly signs ₹125 crore contract with Star Jalsha
What's the story
In a move that has sent shockwaves through Bengali television, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed his exit from the much-loved Zee Bangla show Dadagiri.
The revelation came during an exclusive chat with News18 Bangla, which first reported the former Indian cricket captain's decision to step down.
Ganguly is now stepping into a brand-new role with Star Jalsha after signing a record-breaking ₹125 crore deal.
As per sources, he will be hosting Bigg Boss Bangla along with a quiz show.
Show premiere
Shows to premiere in 2026
Both shows are set to premiere in July 2026, with production beginning in early July 2025.
Bigg Boss Bangla will be a major addition to Bengali television and the regional version of the popular reality show franchise.
With its high entertainment value and mass appeal, the show is expected to bring a fresh wave of excitement to viewers and significantly boost Star Jalsha's presence in the regional entertainment space.
The host's statement
Ganguly expressed excitement over the new television venture
Ganguly expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture.
"Television has always given me a special way to connect with people...I'm thrilled to be hosting two exciting shows that celebrate both entertainment and intellect," he said in a media statement.
"I've always believed in the power of connecting with audiences beyond the cricket field... It's a new innings, and I'm ready to play it with the same passion I brought to the game."