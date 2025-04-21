What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold his office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹8cr, as per property registration documents.

The actor had purchased the office for ₹4.85cr in December 2020, with the sale reflecting a whopping 65% appreciation in value.

The transaction was registered in April 2025 and involved a stamp duty payment of ₹48 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.