Akshay Kumar sells Mumbai office space for ₹8cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold his office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹8cr, as per property registration documents.
The actor had purchased the office for ₹4.85cr in December 2020, with the sale reflecting a whopping 65% appreciation in value.
The transaction was registered in April 2025 and involved a stamp duty payment of ₹48 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Property specifics
Details of Kumar's office space sale
The office space sold by Kumar is part of One Place Lodha, a commercial project by Macrotech Developers Limited.
The property covers a carpet area of 106.56sqm (approximately 1,146.88sqft) and comes with two car parking spaces.
The project provides office spaces between 179sqft and 27,392sqft with an average property price of ₹48,000 per sqft, according to Square Yards.
Star-studded locality
Lower Parel: A hub for Bollywood stars
Lower Parel is one of Mumbai's prime residential and commercial hubs, providing premium living spaces with easy access to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point.
Not just business professionals, the area is also a favorite of Bollywood stars. Other celebs who own properties in Lower Parel include Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Amish Tripathi, and Manoj Bajpayee.
Career highlights
Kumar's illustrious career and philanthropic efforts
Often addressed as the "Khiladi of Bollywood," Kumar's versatility and bankability have made him an icon of Indian cinema.
His three-decade-long career and over 100 films have earned him several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for Rustom and multiple Filmfare Awards.
Kumar is also known for his disciplined lifestyle and philanthropic efforts, apart from his acting career.