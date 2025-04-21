'Ramayana' to feature epic battle between Yash and Kunal Kapoor
What's the story
The eagerly awaited movie, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Kunal Kapoor, will have an action sequence between Yash and Kunal.
Kunal, who is playing Lord Indra, will have a major battle with Yash's Raavan, according to an ETimes report.
The sequence will show Raavan's ascension through deep meditation and his effort to conquer the heavens, earth, and underworld.
Production details
'Ramayana' to feature visually stunning battle sequence
The action sequence in Ramayana is expected to be grand, with massive sets, cutting-edge visual effects, and intricate stunt work.
This will be a major moment in the film, showcasing Raavan's overthrow of divine forces in his quest for supremacy.
Before shooting, Yash visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He will begin shooting this week, reported Pinkvilla.
In addition to starring in Ramayana Part 1, Yash is also co-producing the film under his banner, Monster Mind Creations.
Release schedule
'Ramayana' is a 2-part epic saga
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a two-part epic saga. While the first part releases on Diwali 2026, the second part will release in 2027.
Expected to be a technological marvel, some of the most visually stunning sequences will be shot in the first schedule.
The makers are also preparing for Ramayana: Part Two now.
Ranbir Kapoor, playing Lord Ram, will start shooting for the second part in May.