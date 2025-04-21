What's the story

The eagerly awaited movie, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Kunal Kapoor, will have an action sequence between Yash and Kunal.

Kunal, who is playing Lord Indra, will have a major battle with Yash's Raavan, according to an ETimes report.

The sequence will show Raavan's ascension through deep meditation and his effort to conquer the heavens, earth, and underworld.