Kunal Kapoor announces biopic on India's winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Kunal Kapoor will make his debut as a producer with a biopic on Shiva Keshavan

Kunal Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his digital debut The Empire, has ventured into production. And his debut vehicle will be a biopic on India's Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, said Kapoor on social media. Called "India's fastest man on the ice," the athlete has represented the country in the Olympics six times and made the sport of luge popular among Indians.

Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan wished him luck for this endeavor

Kapoor wrote, "Very happy to announce my 1st venture as a producer. The story of six time winter Olympian, the amazing @100thofasec A story, not only about resilience and the path less taken, but also about the spirit of India. And our ability to reach for the impossible with limited resources." While Hrithik Roshan retweeted it, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapoor's relative, wished him luck.

Producer Kapoor wants to bring his 'own vision' on screen

The Rang De Basanti actor told TOI that he decided to turn producer because it gives the opportunity to bring his "own vision to life," while as an actor, he works on someone else's vision. Further, talking about the biopic, Kapoor said, the movie is "also a story about the spirit of India and the incredible things we manage to achieve with limited resources."

But first, who is Shiva Keshavan?

Keshavan is India's first-ever athlete to participate in luge. While this dangerous sport wasn't popular in India, Keshavan's talent grabbed attention nonetheless. He picked up this game at an early age and has also won 10 medals in the Asian Luge Cup- two bronze, four silver and four gold. At 16, he was the youngest ever Olympian to compete in luge in Japan.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor is awaiting release of The Empire. Described as "India's first-ever digital magnum opus," it is a Disney+ Hotstar series, which is being produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. The period drama will also star Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and TV actress Drashti Dhami in pivotal roles. It will be available soon for the streamer's VIP and Premium subscribers.