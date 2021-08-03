'Bhuj: The Pride of India' second trailer: Looks promising, thrilling

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 05:34 pm

Ajay Devgn dropped the second trailer of his much-anticipated war movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, on social media today. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya has shot the film on a huge scale, and the glimpse of that can be seen in the trailer, which is shorter in time than the first one. This film will premiere on August 13 (Independence week) on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

Details

Trailer shows how India 'rose, sacrificed, retaliated' against Pakistan's attack

Video begins with the Pakistani Air Force attacking Bhuj, with a voiceover instructing the assailants. He ends it by saying, "After that we'll share a cup of tea with Mrs. Gandhi in Delhi." In between the shots, three two-word phrases appear: "We rose. We sacrificed. We retaliated." While sharing it, Devgn wrote, "In the face of insurmountable odds, our heroes led us to victory."

Characters

Nora Fatehi's Heena Rehman was, however, missing from the trailer

Apart from giving us a closer look at the battlefield and the bravery exhibited by our soldiers on ground, the trailer also featured Devgn (IAF officer Vijay Kumar Karnik), Sanjay Dutt (Ranchordas Pagi), Sonakshi Sinha (Sunderben Jetha), Ammy Virk (Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz) and Sharad Kelkar (RK Nair). However, Nora Fatehi, who plays Heena Rehman, an Indian spy, was missing from the recent video.

Reaction

Trailer receives mixed reaction, some term it 'blockbuster' already

The first trailer of the film, which released last month, had received positive response from fans and viewers. The second one also managed to impress, but some netizens found it to be "overdramatic" and having "cringe dialogues." However, most called it "outstanding" and an "All time blockbuster." One user remarked, "Look like a Hollywood scale movie," while another wrote, "Perfect film for big screen."

Music

The trailer's background score adds pace to the video

Based on the trailer and songs, the film does look promising. The second trailer's background score is one of the best tracks of this flick. It adds pace to the video. Others are Sanjay Dutt's feet-tapping number — Bhai Bhai — in which he nailed it with his expressions. Then, we had Fatehi's dance number Zaalima Coca Cola, and Devgn-Pranitha Subhash's love track, Hanjugam.