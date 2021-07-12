'Bhuj: The Pride of India' trailer gets your pulse racing

The trailer for Bhuj: The Pride of India dropped early today, giving us a better look into the characters and a whole lot of pulse-racing patriotic dialogues. Visual effects of aircraft and air raids do not disappoint and all lead actors seem to have distinct parts to play. Let's break down the trailer ahead of its August 13 release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Trailer wastes no time, begins right in middle of action

Like the teaser, the trailer opens right in the middle of the action, when the Pakistani forces have started bombarding and the Indian side feels helpless and defeated. As politicians search for ways to keep the enemy at bay, Indian Air Force officer Vijay Kumar Karnik (Ajay Devgn) says, "Marathas know only two things. Kill or get killed." And, the fall-to-rise-again arc is set!

Locals will also have strong connection to the fight

Unlike other war movies, where the lens mainly captures the soldiers, here the locals are also going to have meaty roles. Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Pagi and Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha are two locals who get considerable focus. In one scene, Devgn is seen fighting with a civilian. Additionally, there is also the airbase rebuilding sequence that was done with the villagers' help.

Fatehi as Heena Rehman seems to be playing a spy

Ammy Virk as Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz, Nora Fatehi as Heena Rehman, and Sharad Kelkar as RK Nair also get introductory glimpses. Fatehi seems to be playing a spy, while Kelkar is a soldier who used to be a national-level boxer. For the unversed, Bhuj is based on the air raids in Bhuj, Gujarat in 1971, when Karnik managed to keep the base operational.

Makers clarify movie not an 'official account of real events'

Interestingly, there's a disclaimer right at the beginning that clarifies Bhuj isn't an "official account or depiction of any real events or actual battles," but a tribute to the Indian Air Force. This frees the team of any responsibility to stick to the actual course of events, and gives them the liberty to play with creative license. Audiences will also know what to expect.