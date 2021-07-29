'Bhai Bhai' review: Sanjay Dutt's expression is the winner

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:26 pm

T-Series has dropped a groovy number, Bhai Bhai, from the upcoming war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, the song got released today to mark his 62nd birthday, as the actor plays a pivotal role in the movie. Mika Singh has lent his voice to the number, which is composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. Here's our review.

About

It might be Dutt's introductory song in the movie

Video begins with Dutt praying — "Jis din ladai jeetunga, uss din pagdi pehnunga" (the day the war is won, I'll wear the turban). Then, he is seen pointing his gun toward the enemy with his group. The next shot shifts to him in a Gujarati attire showing dance moves. At first glance, the clip indicates how Dutt's character might be introduced.

Performance

Dutt has nailed it with his expressions, his eyes talked

Among hundreds of talented background dancers, Sanju Baba tries his best to match his moves with the rhythm of the song. And he looks adorable while attempting some dance patterns with his fingers. Dutt brings energy to the peppy number, and nails it with his expression— his eyes deliver both fierce and fun looks in the video. He's also seen showing his fighting skills.

Voice

Singh's voice doesn't add any extraordinary touch to the song

Written by Manoj Muntashir, the song talks about how scary Dutt's character is, comparing him with a tiger, and asking the enemy to run away. "Hindustan mahaan hai, mahaan rahega, ek din Pakistan bhi Jai Hind kahega"— this line, in the end, has been lauded by netizens. While all seems fine, Singh's voice doesn't bring in any extraordinary touch. It has the usual modulation.

Verdict

Dutt adds life to the song and video, gets 3.5-stars

Bhai Bhai is the third song released by the makers. This one is fun to watch and listen to, and if you are a Singh fan, then you might love it. However, the winner is Dutt's towering personality and his expressions. Honestly, he adds life to the song. Verdict: 3.5 stars each (Song and MV). To note, Bhuj will release on August 13.

Information

The last two songs were 'Zaalima Coca Cola' and 'Hanjugam'

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Ajay Devgn, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles. The last two songs that got released were Zaalima Coca Cola, featuring Fatehi, and Hanjugam, led by Devgn.