Ranbir Kapoor to begin shooting for 'Ramayana 2' in May
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with Love & War, will start shooting for Ramayana: Part Two in May.
The actor, who stars as Lord Ram in the mythological drama, will reportedly balance the two projects simultaneously.
According to a report by Mid-Day, detailed look tests were held at Film City this week.
Tests were done to ensure a smooth transition as Kapoor returns to his role as Lord Ram.
Preparation
Kapoor might juggle two projects at the same time
A source close to the production revealed, "Ranbir is shooting Love & War now. From next month, the actor may juggle the two projects for a brief time."
"Since there is a visible change in his avatar for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the team held a look test to see how he could fit back into the avatar of Lord Ram. They also went through his costumes."
Production details
'Ramayana: Part Two' will have a darker and intense graph
The source also said the second part of the Ramayana will have a darker plot, so the outfits will reflect that tone.
Meanwhile, the team is preparing to shoot the Ashok Vatika sequences, with Sai Pallavi set to film her scenes as Sita in this schedule.
Two songs are also scheduled to be filmed during this stint and will be completed before the monsoon arrives.
If all goes according to plan, the second part will be wrapped up by October.