Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with Love & War, will start shooting for Ramayana: Part Two in May.

The actor, who stars as Lord Ram in the mythological drama, will reportedly balance the two projects simultaneously.

According to a report by Mid-Day, detailed look tests were held at Film City this week.

Tests were done to ensure a smooth transition as Kapoor returns to his role as Lord Ram.