Who's Vincy Aloshious? Actor accusing co-star of drug use, misconduct
What's the story
Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious recently leveled accusations of misbehavior and drug abuse against a co-star.
While vowing to never work with an addict again, the Rekha actor recounted an ordeal when a co-star had offered to "fix" her costume in front of everyone.
She also revealed having seen the actor spit a white powdery substance during rehearsals.
Later, this actor was confirmed to be Shine Tom Chacko.
Here's all to know about the brave actor who's speaking out.
Career journey
Aloshious is an architect graduate; rose to fame with 'Rekha'
Aloshious was born on December 12, 1995, in Ponnani, Kerala. She graduated in architecture from Kochi's Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation.
She first garnered attention as the 2018 runner-up of the reality talent show Nayika Nayakan.
She made her film debut with Vikruthi (2019) and rose to fame with her role in Rekha (2023), winning the Kerala State Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Malayalam cinema.
Allegations
More about Aloshious's allegations against Chacko
Aloshious highlighted disturbing incidents from the set in an Instagram video.
"When I had a problem with my dress, I went to correct it. He said, 'I will also come and correct it for you.' He said this in front of everyone. It was very difficult to go ahead with the shoot," she recounted.
She also claimed the same actor was openly doing drugs on set. "When we were practicing a scene, he was spitting some kind of white powder."
Firm stance
Aloshious filed complaint without taking names but...
Before leveling the allegations, Aloshious had attended an anti-drug awareness event where she said she wouldn't work with actors who use drugs.
"Some days back at an anti-drug campaign program, I made a statement that I'll not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. I am doing this video because I wanted to make my stand clear," she clarified on Instagram.
She had filed a complaint with the Film Chamber, but a chamber member revealed Chacko's name.
Industry impact
Aloshious's impact on Malayalam film industry
Since the Beast actor's name was leaked, now, Aloshious has reportedly decided to formally withdraw her complaint.
Meanwhile, the shocking revelation has opened a can of worms as far as drug abuse in the Malayalam industry is concerned.
From insiders, producers to AMMA members, everybody has spoken against the menace, with some even claiming to have lists of the known drug users.
Incidentally, Chacko is on the run after fleeing from a hotel where police had paid a surprise visit.
Fleeing incident
Here's what happened when Kochi Police raided a hotel
As per local reports, Kochi Police were at the hotel on Wednesday night to nab a drug case accused. But when they didn't find them and saw a room booked under Chacko's name, they decided to pay a visit.
While the actor's makeup man and another associate were present there, Chacko allegedly fled from the third-floor room.
Cops are trying to find out why the Good Bad Ugly star had to flee.
Past accusations
Chacko's previous drug-related allegations
The Dasara actor was earlier accused of doing cocaine in 2015.
Despite digital evidence and photographs submitted by the prosecution, the prosecution was said to have failed to prove its case.
No traces of drugs were found in the blood samples of Chacko and the others involved.
The trial began in 2018, and Chacko and others were acquitted in 2025.