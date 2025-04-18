What's the story

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious recently leveled accusations of misbehavior and drug abuse against a co-star.

While vowing to never work with an addict again, the Rekha actor recounted an ordeal when a co-star had offered to "fix" her costume in front of everyone.

She also revealed having seen the actor spit a white powdery substance during rehearsals.

Later, this actor was confirmed to be Shine Tom Chacko.

Here's all to know about the brave actor who's speaking out.