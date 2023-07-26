72-year-old man sentenced in connection to Michael K Williams's death

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 12:01 pm 1 min read

Carlos Macci gets 2.5 years of imprisonment

Michael K Williams's untimely death in 2021 shook Hollywood. Now, after two years, a 72-year-old man named Carlos Macci has been sentenced to 2.5 years of imprisonment on drug trafficking charges. Apart from imprisonment, Macci will also have three years of supervised release including a year as an inpatient in a drug treatment facility. Williams was 54 at the time of his death.

Reason for Williams's death

Macci pleaded guilty to the charges including distribution of narcotics. As per Associated Press, Macci said, "I would like to say, your honor, I'm sorry for what has happened." Back in 2021, Williams was found dead at his Brooklyn home. As per the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner, he died of, "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluoro-fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine."

'The Wire' creator urged for leniency on Macci

Interestingly, The Wire (Williams starred in this) creator David Simon wrote in The New York Times urging the judge to be lenient on Macci. "I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility...And second, no possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old...."

