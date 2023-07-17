British-French singer-actor Jane Birkin (76) dies: Revisiting her top films

Written by Isha Sharma July 17, 2023 | 10:56 am 2 min read

French actor Jane Birkin has passed away at 76

British-French singer and actor Jane Birkin (76) passed away on Sunday. She reportedly suffered a stroke in 2021 and was away from work for a while due to health issues. Revered as an art and fashion icon in France, Birkin enjoyed a flourishing acting career in French films, though she sometimes worked in Hollywood projects, too. Let's revisit some of her notable movies.

'A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries'

This was adapted from Kaylie Jones's namesake novel and directed by James Ivory. IMDb describes the plot: "[In this] fictionalized story, James Jones (Jones's father) is portrayed as Bill Willis, a former war hero and now a successful author who drinks too much and is starting to experience health problems." Birkin played Mrs. Fortescue, a single mother—a supporting but important character.

'Wonderwall'

Joe Massot's Wonderwall starred Birkin, Irene Handl, Jack MacGowran, and Richard Wattis. This psychedelic film was centered around a peeping tom who becomes obsessed with his neighbor's girlfriend, Penny Lane (played by Birkin) and mistakes his infatuation for love. The Dissolve wrote in its review, "The film remains a charming relic of a bygone era of light shows, sitar sounds, and over-the-top symbolism."

'Death on the Nile'

Agatha Christie's mystery thriller novels have inspired several cinematic adaptions around the world, and one of those is the 1978 film Death on the Nile, helmed by John Guillermin. The film starred some of the biggest stars of British cinema, such as Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow, George Kennedy, and Jack Warden. Birkin essayed the role of Louise Bourget in this slow-burn thriller.

'La femme et le TGV'

La femme et le TGV, which translates to "The Railroad Lady" came out in 2016 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017. Directed by Timo von Gunten, it revolved around the life of a widow, Elise, who develops a friendship with Bruno, a train driver. It was inspired by true events.

