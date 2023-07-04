Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino to not direct 'Kill Bill: Volume 3': Reports

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 04, 2023 | 12:35 pm 2 min read

'Kill Bill: Volume I' was released in 2003 followed by its sequel in 2004

Those who loved Volumes I and II of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill universe were hopeful that the director will return with its third volume. They may be left disappointed as Tarantino reportedly shut down talks about him directing it. Tarantino confirmed in the latest interview that the martial arts film's third installment will not happen; here's everything to know about it.

Why does this story matter?

The two-part film was heavily influenced by kung-fu movies, samurai cinema, and other action themes and genres. Initially, Kill Bill was slated to be released as one film, but given its screen time, which was crossing four hours, it was later decided to split it into two volumes. Kill Bill: Volume 1 was released in 2003, while the other was released in 2004.

Tarantino has decided upon his retirement

Tarantino imposed a 10-film limit on his career as a director, and he doesn't see himself directing Kill Bill: Volume III. "I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the '70s," he told DeMorgen in an interview. Many hoped he'd cast mother-daughter duo, Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke in Volume III.

When Thurman spoke about the third volume

Last year, Thurman gave hope to fans for a third installment when she briefly spoke about the potential third part. On The Jess Cagle Show, she said, "I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon."

People loved Tarantino's work in 'Kill Bill' franchise

In a recent interview with CBR, Vivica A Fox, who essayed Vernita Green's character, talked about why fans are still eager for the franchise's third part. "I think the main draw is that people love Tarantino's work," she said adding that "he's always got this weird quirkiness that surprises you, that intrigues you, [and] that makes you want more."

