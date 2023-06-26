Entertainment

Migos's Quavo and Offset reunite at BET Awards for Takeoff

Migos's Quavo and Offset reunite at BET Awards for Takeoff

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 26, 2023 | 11:16 am 2 min read

Migos members Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tributes to their late bandmate, rapper Takeoff

Offset and Quavo, members of the American hip-hop group Migos, reunited on Sunday night at the 2023 BET Awards. The duo came together—after their alleged altercation during Grammy Awards—to pay tribute to their late bandmate Takeoff, who died last year after being shot in Houston. The unannounced performance took place an hour into Sunday's show, as the two remaining members stepped into the spotlight.

Why does this story matter?

Offset, Quavo, and the late Takeoff were members of the rap group Migos, formed in 2008. Before Takeoff's demise, he and Quavo were extremely close, while Offset was on the outs of the group. In November 2022, Takeoff was shot to death, and the incident happened outside a bowling alley over a game of dice that he was attending with Quavo—who was left unharmed.

Offset and Quavo came together to pay their tributes

Despite differences, Offset and Quavo reunited for the late rapper, Takeoff. Their performance commenced with a backdrop featuring a space shuttle taking off, followed by an image of Takeoff. The duo performed Migos's 2017 hit song Bad N Boujee. Takeoff's verse from Hotel Lobby—a song from Quavo and the late rapper's 2022 spin-off project Unc & Phew—played in the background as the duo danced.

Take a look at their performance from BET Awards

Quavo and Offset's differences explained: What exactly happened between them?

In February, reports surfaced that Quavo and Offset got into an alleged altercation during the 2023 Grammy Awards so intense that they had to be pulled apart. Per reports, the duo fought over paying tribute to Takeoff. Shortly before Quavo took to the stage to sing his song Without You during the tribute segment, a physical altercation erupted between the two members.

Did you know Migos bandmates are all related?

The members of the Migos share a familial bond as they are directly related. While Quavo is a native of Athens, Georgia, Offset and Takeoff belong to Lawrenceville, Georgia. The late rapper was Quavo's nephew, while Offset is Quavo's cousin. Meanwhile, BET Awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, celebrates Black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

Share this timeline