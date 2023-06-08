Entertainment

Hollywood Walk of Fame honors Tupac Shakur with posthumous star

Tupac Shakur was only 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting on September 13, 1996 in Las Vegas

Tupac Shakur, an award-winning rapper, actor, and activist was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. The honor was received by his sister. On the occasion, fellow rappers spoke of the musical legacy that Shakur left behind him around the world. Shakur rose from lower economic strata to become one of the best-selling artists in the world.

Shakur, also known as 2Pac, is credited for selling more than 75M records worldwide. Through his music, he addressed contemporary social issues. He eventually became a symbol of activism against inequality.

He debuted in 1991 with the album 2Pacalypse Now, becoming a central figure in the hip-hop circuit. The political lyrics added much to the musician's fame and the album's success.

Shakur's sister recalled his journey to fame

Sekyiwa Shakur, the musician's sister recalled the early days of his career while receiving the honor for her brother. "He knew deep down that he was always meant for something great," she said, adding that it was her privilege to "watch that greatness unfold." She further said that even before people recognized him, Shakur knew he wanted to be on the Walk of Fame.

Fellow artists, bandmates recounted his legacy

Apart from Shakur's sister, the prestigious ceremony was also attended by his former rapper group Outlawz's member Malcolm Greenidge also known as E.D.I. Mean, and hip-hop legend David Marvin, popularly known by his stage name DJ Quik. Recalling his days with his former bandmate and the California Love artist, E.D.I. Mean spoke about how Shakur's music legacy has now been "etched in stone."

Shakur was killed at 25

The artist was murdered in 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was only 25 years old. Among the many famous songs of Shakur is Dear Mama, a number that he dedicated to his mother, Afeni Shakur. Other than music, he also tasted success in acting after playing roles in films such as Juice, Bullet, and Poetic Justice.