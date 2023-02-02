Entertainment

Happy birthday Shakira: Popular songs of the 'Latin Queen'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 02, 2023, 11:08 am 2 min read

On Shakira's 46th birthday, check out some of her most popular songs

The "Queen of Latin Pop," Shakira has rightfully made a place in the hearts of listeners. From Hips don't Lie to the FIFA World Cup Anthem Waka Waka, Shakira has enthralled us all with her peppy music. As fans celebrate her 46th birthday on Thursday, we take a look at some of the most popular numbers she made us dance to.

'Hips Don't Lie'

One of the massive hits of Shakira's career is Hips Don't Lie. Released in 2005, the song is from her seventh album titled Oral Fixation. Not only was the song a massive hit with her fans but it went on to receive multiple awards, including the People's Choice Awards. The global hit number stayed at the number one position in at least 18 countries.

'Waka Waka (It's Time For Africa)'

One of the most iconic FIFA anthems of all time is Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The song was released as the official anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was written, composed, and produced by Shakira and John Hill. Waka Waka became one of the best-selling singles of all time with a record of 15 million downloads.

'Whenever, Wherever'

Another popular English number of Shakira is Whenever, Wherever which was released as a part of her fifth studio album, titled Laundry Service. Shakira and Tim Mitchell composed and produced it, and it was jointly written by her and Gloria Estefan. It's a perfect blend of Latin and Andean music. It has gone down as one of the best songs of Shakira to date.

'Chantaje'

Featuring vocals by Colombian singer Maluma, Chantaje is another hit song by Shakira. It was released under the album El Dorado. The song was nominated for Latin Grammy Awards; it has become a pop and reggaeton sensation. Chantaje became a commercial hit in Ecuador, Brazil, Spain, Uruguay, and Guatemala. Shakira's song also became a chartbuster in the United States of America.

'Beautiful Liar'

When two pop legends come together to work, they deliver a chartbuster number like Beautiful Liar. Every pop music lover ever has definitely danced to this song featuring Shakira and Beyoncé. The song is a perfect mix of Beyoncé's hip-hop and R&B styles with the Latin and Arabic elements of Shakira. Beautiful Liar is about two women and their love for the same man.