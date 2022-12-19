Entertainment

'Sherlock Holmes,' 'Pride and Prejudice' getting adapted for Audible

Amazon Audible has made a deal with Indian production company The Foundry

As per reports on Deadline, Amazon Audible has made a deal with Indian production company The Foundry to adapt the likes of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Pride and Prejudice to their platform for India. This recent development seems interesting since the abovementioned content has enjoyed mass success in the audio-video format in the past and the emerging podcast scene looks promising.

Why does this story matter?

The audio format content has always been accepted in India. India, as a nation had a huge audience for radio and even though the number of users is on a decline, the emergence of podcasts has been widely accepted.

Platforms like Spotify and Audible produce gripping podcasts, which the mass really appreciate, hence this move will be beneficial for Amazon's podcasting arm.

What else will come out of the deal?

The deal includes a version of The Adventures of Sherlock Homes, a Hindi adaptation of Jane Austin's Pride and Prejudice, and Munshi Premchand's Karmabhoomi. As per reports, around 60 hours' worth of content has been licensed to Amazon Audible. There will also be a set of originals produced by The Foundry which includes Trapped, The Woman in Bed #3, and many more.

The Foundry's take on the deal

Amazon Audible's India Content Director Ridhima Thakral praised The Foundry and added, "With stories produced across genres, including classics, mysteries, dramas, and many more, we are excited about incredible entertainment." Vikram Dhillon, co-founder of The Foundry said, "Audio emboldens us to construct a next-generation entertainment experience and we do so, proudly, in presenting our never-heard-before slate of content for our listeners."

More about the production company

The Foundry has been co-founded by Puneet Sira, Vekeana Dhillon, and Vikram Dhillon. Vekeana has worked on Disney's animation Super V on Virat Kohli. She is the editor-in-chief of the production company. The content library includes Uncovidable, based on Vekeana's experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.