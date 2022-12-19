Entertainment

Excited about 'Oppenheimer'? Here are 5 must-watch Cillian Murphy titles

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 19, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Cillian Murphy is known for his collaborations with Christopher Nolan and the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer's first trailer was launched on Monday and fans are eagerly waiting for this Nolan film. The actor's portrayal of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer looks promising and the film will release on July 21. While we wait, here are the five best performances by Murphy.

'The Dark Knight' trilogy (2005-2012)

Murphy stars as Dr. Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow. The actor with his blue angelic eyes turned sinister in a few seconds. The twisted man is a tough character to play but the borderline-maniac performance was enjoyed and loved by the fans. Nolan's version portrays Crane as one of the only characters to watch Gotham disintegrate in every film of the trilogy.

'Dunkirk' (2017)

The film is based on World War II and Murphy essayed the role of a soldier with PTSD who is being rescued by British civilians. Murphy's performance as the "Shivering Soldier" is iconic and excellent in his own right. His screen time was relatively small but the impact was huge. He plays the character of a lone survivor of a sunken ship.

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Peaky Blinders created by Steven Knight is a drama set in Birmingham, England, and revolves around the Peaky Blinders gang in the aftermath of World War I. Murphy played the role of Thomas Shelby, a ruthless leader of the gang. His portrayal of Shelby is cold yet suave. The series is based on the real gang of the same name.

'Breakfast on Pluto' (2005)

This Neil Jordan directorial is based on Pat McCabe's book of the same name. Murphy played the role of Patrick who was abandoned as a baby outside a church. As she grew up, she identified herself as transgender. The story revolves around Patrick/Brady looking for her long-lost mother and the story is set in the 1970s. Murphy's portrayal earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

'Sunshine' (2007)

The Danny Boyle directorial is a sci-fi set in 2057 when the sun is dying and the earth is freezing. The ensemble cast members portray unique characters with different ideologies. The film was hailed by the critics but did not perform well at the box office. Murphy played the role of Robert Capa who played the mannerisms of the character with ease and finesse.