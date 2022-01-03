'Peaky Blinders' Series-6 trailer: Stage is set for epic finale

'Peaky Blinders' Series-6 trailer: Stage is set for epic finale

Sixth season of 'Peaky Blinders' is coming soon, did you watch its trailer?

Popular period crime drama, Peaky Blinders, is all set to enamor us with its sixth and last series. BBC dropped the trailer for the British series recently. With a stylish yet hauntingly accurate song playing in the background, we are, once again, introduced to the main players of this game. Are you ready for the epic finale? Here's a breakdown of what's to come.

Trailer The Shelby gang gathers for one last time

The 1:35-minute-long clip opens with Thomas "Tommy" Shelby (Cillian Murphy) blindly firing shots into oblivion. He still seems unhinged with memories of his dead wife, Grace, (Annabelle Wallis) haunting him. Outside his mind, World War II is budding with a palpable tension in the air. Other notable actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, and Sophie Rundle make an appearance, as well.

Special note This dialog felt ominous in Helen McCrory's absence now

Polly Gray or Aunt Pol's (played by late Helen McCrory) absence is bound to dawn on viewers. There's a dialog— "Take a good look, Tom, 'cuz one of us is not going to be here for long"— in the trailer that feels awfully ominous at this time. To note, McCrory passed away in April 2021 due to cancer. May she rest in peace.

We still do not know how the show will be dealing with her absence and the first trailer doesn't shine light upon this. No release date for the final season has been announced but we can expect an early 2022 premiere. To tell you about the premise, Peaky Blinders is set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, focused on the Shelby crime family.

Expectations 'We believe this will be the best series of all'

Originally, the show was to have seven seasons but the COVID-19 pandemic forced makers to bring it all down with Season 6. Writer-creator Steven Knight had said: "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."