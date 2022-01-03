Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman's eldest daughter, reveals she's engaged

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 03, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

AR Rahman's eldest daughter, Khatija, is now engaged!

Musician Khatija Rahman, who is the eldest daughter of Grammy-winning singer-composer AR Rahman, is now engaged to marry. Rahman announced the news on her social media handles herself on late Sunday, along with sharing pictures of her big day. She revealed to have gotten engaged to a sound engineer named Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed late last month. Congratulations to the pair!

Announcement Only close family members and loved ones were in attendance

"With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer (sic)," Rahman wrote. Specifying the details, she noted how the ceremony had been organized on December 29, which was also her birthday. Only close family members and some loved ones were in attendance, according to her post.

Twitter Post Here's the official announcement

With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. — Khatija Rahman (@RahmanKhatija) January 2, 2022

Details Rahman went with elegant pink for her engagement attire

On Instagram, the musician even shared her picture from the event alongside an image of her fiancé. Rahman, who chooses to wear a face-covering at all public appearances wore a pink, embroidered cover that coordinated with the pink clothing that she wore. A garland adorned her neck and mehendi decorated her hands. As for Mohamed, his black-and-white image seemed to be from a shoot.

Looking back Rahman has had to publicly defend her choice of clothing

Rahman, who is reportedly in her 20s, is quite private when it comes to her personal details. Often, her choice of wearing a burqa and covering her face had raged storms online. Back in 2020, popular author Taslima Nasreen had said she felt "suffocated" whenever she saw Rahman [referring to her wearing burqa]. Rahman had reacted to the comment quite sharply then.

Reaction 'My children can choose what they want,' Rahman had said

"Dear Taslima Nasreen, I'm sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don't feel suffocated rather I'm proud and empowered for what I stand for," Rahman's post had read. Reacting to this controversy, the Oscar winner had said he had brought up his children in a way that they had the right to choose what they want.