'Virata Parvam': Sai Pallavi's poster is both beautiful and intense

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 03, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

Sai Pallavi is expected to stun us again in 'Virata Parvam'

Rana Daggubati gave a gift to his fans on New Year. He shared a character poster of Sai Pallavi, his co-star in the upcoming film Virata Parvam, and wished his fans. This comes after more than a fortnight since the makers of the movie dropped a teaser that was named The Voice of Ravanna. Venu Udugula is at the helm of this film.

Daggubati's last release, Aranya, was released in three languages under different titles. While the Telugu (Aranya) and Tamil (Kaadan) versions were lauded, the Hindi one (Bandev) was panned. But, Pallavi was stellar in her last two releases, Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy. So all eyes are on this period drama, to justify Daggubati's talent and see Pallavi in yet another deep role.

Nandita Das on the sets of 'Virata Parvam'

In the poster, we can see Pallavi sitting in the middle of a river. She has a content expression around her and why not, the setting is so picturesque. It shows a place where it is raining heavily with water splashing on a rock and the yellow-orange tinting accentuating the whole mood. Pallavi, wearing a saree, is looking up, holding her legs tight.

Details Story will revolve around the Naxalite movement of 1990s

The teaser, which was dropped last month, told us the film will be based on true events. A series of intense emotional shots followed and the end had Pallavi and Daggubati looking at each other passionately amid a tensed-up situation. A gunshot concluded the very Dil Se (the song)-like video. We understand that Virata Parvam will revolve around the Naxalite movement of the 1990s.

Projects Daggubati is playing Comrade Ravanna in this period drama

Daggubati will be playing Comrade Ravanna in the drama, and so the teaser was named like that. The film's cast also includes Nandita Das and Priyamani as Comrade Bharathakka. Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Sai Chand, and Easwari Rao will be seen playing key parts as well. Besides this, he has Bheemla Nayak releasing in February. Meanwhile, Pallavi was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy.