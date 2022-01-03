'Humsafar' review: Aman Soni's song sounds satisfactory but visuals disappoint

Nilesh Rao Jan 03, 2022

Did you check out Aman Soni's new track 'Humsafar'?

Zee Music Company has released a new track on its official YouTube Channel. Titled Humsafar, the tune of the song depicts the sadness in it. Carrying strong emotions of sorrow, the song sounds decent and is worth hearing once. But the most disappointing element is the quality of the video. However, it has managed to get nearly 1.5L views on YouTube. Here's our review.

Audio Aman Soni tries his best to bring sadness in vocals

Composed and crooned by Aman Soni, the slow-paced tune does not go out of its tempo which, is a good thing. Soni's voice in certain places sounds like Arijit Singh. The words by Ashwani Jaiswal depict the good and bad times between lovers. However, it is one of those sad songs that try too hard to hold your attention.

Video The visuals are the biggest disappointment of this song

The 4:27-minute track features Sudhanshu Nayak, Juhi Bharathi Mishra, and Aditya Gaurav. The visuals tell a story about romance and bitterness between Nayak and Mishra. However, the production quality and the performance of the new actors are not up to the mark. It seems the actors are performing halfheartedly, which even shows on their faces. Their expressions will make you skip the video.

Observation Soni's 'Mile Ho Tum Humko' cover was appreciated online

In 2016, Soni had released a version of Tony Kakkar's song Mile Ho Tum Humko track. The romantic recreation by the singer received immense love from the audience with over 7.8M views online. One of the comments from the users also says that this version is better than the original one. The track with over 3K comments has mostly positive remarks from the netizens.

Verdict Fine audio quality with no appeal in visuals

It is better if you skip the video and just listen to the song. The only good thing about the track is Soni's vocals, which are a savior. Hope the artist gets good songs to sing in the future. Verdict: The audio bags 3 stars while the music video gets 1.5/5 stars. You can check out the song on YouTube.