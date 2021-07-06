'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat': This soul-touching song finally ends the pain

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 04:25 pm

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's Filhaal 2 Mohabbat song is finally out! The duo reprises their characters of former lovers in this new track. B Praak and Jaani have delivered a masterpiece by lending voice and lyrics, respectively. This soul-touching song is directed by Arvindr Khaira. Filhall (2019) had received rave reviews and the second part also has the same potential. Here's our review.

Observation

Song has beautiful lines going well with the video

The video begins with Kumar on a bike and Sanon standing on a balcony. As the actor looks at her, the song begins. "Whether she's still in love with him or not? Does your current partner know how to keep you calm?," these lines show how heartbroken Kumar was. He desperately wants the other piece of their half-heart lockets, Sanon, to be with him.

Video

Song video shows both past and present

The lyrics are wonderfully written, and the video stands out too. It deals with both past and present: From a teary-eyed Kumar dancing at Sanon's wedding and the story of how they met to the actor trying to find out whether his ex-lover still has feelings or not. While Filhall showed the two never meet, the new song video showed how the pain ends.

Poll

Kumar had posted a poll online, netizens wanted happy ending

Before releasing the song, the superstar had contested a poll on social media. He asked fans to speculate the ending of the song - whether the lovebirds meet in the end or not? The results showed that the majority wanted them to meet. On the contrary, the first song gave the glimpse that the franchise is not about happy endings, but soulful heartbreak songs.

Twitter Post

Here's what Kumar's poll was about

Ek Baat Batao Toh…#Filhaal2Mohabbat Mein, Hum Dono Aakhir Mein — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2021

Verdict

'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is what true love feels like!

When you cannot be with your true love, the pain is unbearable, and with this song, the agony has ended for Kumar. Sanon and Kumar's pair impressed viewers since Filhall and that charm continues. Their expressions were enough to convey their emotions. Filhaal 2 Mohabbat touches your heart, breaks your heart and fills your heart with love. Verdict: 4.5 stars (Song and Music Video).