Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his next movie, Bachchan Pandey. Sharing the news with his fans on social media today, he announced that the film will be out on January 26, 2022. Apart from Kumar, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. Kumar also unveiled a new poster of the movie. Here are more details on this.

Poster Kumar reveals new poster of 'Bachchan Pandey'

Alongside the release date, Kumar also shared a fresh glimpse of his character's look from the forthcoming movie. He is seen sporting a brown shirt and a stroll, with a serious look on his face. "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! (sic)," he captioned the post. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Twitter Post Here is what Kumar shared

Details What is 'Bachchan Pandey' all about?

In Bachchan Pandey, Kumar plays the role of a gangster who aspires to become an actor, while Sanon plays a journalist who wants to become a film director. The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kumar had shared his character's first look from the sets a couple of weeks ago. The team is currently shooting in Jaisalmer.

Work What else is Kumar up to?

Apart from this movie, Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom. Sooryavanshi's release had been pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was last seen in Laxmii, playing the role of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. However, that film was marred by controversies and also received poor reviews.

Information Theatrical or digital release? Still unclear