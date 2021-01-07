Actor Akshay Kumar, who recently started shooting for his film Bachchan Pandey, has shared his first look from the sets. Kumar posted a picture of himself looking raw and rugged, and sought best wishes from his fans and friends. The actor, who has signed multiple projects in recent months, also revealed that it is his tenth film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Here is more.

Details New year, old associations, wrote Kumar

Sharing the glimpse from the sets, the actor tweeted, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for Bachchan Pandey, my 10th film with Sajid Nadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look (sic)." Kumar can be seen in a raw avatar in the picture, donning heavy chains around his neck, a bracelet, and several rings.

Twitter Post Here is the post by Kumar

Shooting 'Bachchan Pandey' team is currently shooting in Rajasthan

The cast of the movie, including Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, started shooting for the movie in Jaisalmer on January 6. Sharing the update from the sets, Sanon wrote, "1st day of 1st film shoot in 2021! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey, here we go (sic)." Sanon had worked with Nadiadwala in her Bollywood debut movie Heropanti.

Information Actors were spotted having fun on the sets

Apart from shooting for the movie, the cast of Bachchan Pandey was spotted having fun on the sets. Earlier this week, Sanon was seen riding a motorcycle in Jaisalmer, along with a crew member. Warsi was also recently snapped by Kumar while he was capturing something from his camera. In a post, he thanked the latter for the perfect click.

Movie The film will be wrapped up by March

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action comedy movie revolves around Kumar's character, a gangster who aspires to become an actor. Sanon will play the role of a journalist in the movie. Apart from them, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prateik Babbar. The makers have reportedly planned to wrap up shooting of the film by March 2021.

Do you know? Kumar also has 'Atrangi Re' and 'Bell Bottom' coming up