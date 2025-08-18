Prime Video's 'Raakh': Ali Fazal fights for justice in series 

Amazon Prime Video has announced its upcoming Indian investigative crime thriller, Raakh. The series will premiere in 2026 and stars Ali Fazal , Sonali Bendre , and Aamir Bashir. Directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, the show promises to delve into the psychological intricacies of morality and justice. Prosit Roy serves as the executive producer and one of the directors of this project, alongside Nandakumar and Saket.

Release details 'Raakh' to arrive on Prime Video in 2026 The makers of Raakh revealed that the series will be released on Prime Video in 2026. The first-look poster was shared on social media, featuring Fazal in a cop outfit against a chilling backdrop with a car. The caption read: "JUSTICE will rise from the ashes #RaakhOnPrime, New Original Series, Coming 2026."

Production details Creative vision of directors brought 'Raakh' to life Raakh is a joint venture of EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies. The series is written and co-directed by Nandakumar and Saket, with Ayush Trivedi as the dialogue writer. Roy praised the creative vision of Nandakumar and Saket, stating, "They have crafted a narrative that explores the grey zones of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers engaged."