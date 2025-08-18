Next Article
100-plus crew members of Bollywood film hospitalized in Leh
More than 100 crew members working on a Bollywood film in Leh landed in the hospital on Sunday with food poisoning symptoms like stomach pain and vomiting, after having meals at the location.
The workers, who aren't locals, were among about 600 people who ate together that day.
Food samples being tested
The SNM hospital team, with help from police, managed the sudden rush of patients and confirmed it was food poisoning—most have now been discharged.
Officials are testing food samples to find out what caused this.