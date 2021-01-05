Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon had a great time riding a bike on the sets of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. The actor impressed her fans and friends through her bike riding skills that she acquired in just one day. She shared a video of herself riding a bike in Jaisalmer to the tunes of Lucky Ali's song Hairat. Here's more on this.

Details Two wheels move the soul, wrote Sanon

Donning a brown high-neck and jeans, Sanon can be seen riding a bike while the said song from Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Anjaana Anjaani plays in the background. She captioned her post, "Four wheels move the body, Two wheels move the soul. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background! (sic)"

Instagram Post Check out Kriti Sanon's video here

Reactions Film fraternity lauded Sanon's bike riding skills

Soon after Sanon uploaded the video, she started receiving praises from her fans and friends from the industry. While actors Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana liked the video, Dia Mirza commented, "Arrey waah" and actor Varun Sharma wrote, "Gedddddiiiiii." Sanon was seen taking all the precautions while riding the bike and a crew member was also riding another bike behind her.

Shooting Sanon is on the sets of 'Bachchan Pandey'

Sanon, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is all set to start shooting for Bachchan Pandey from January 6. She will be joined by actor Akshay Kumar in Jaisalmer for the first schedule of the film. Along with her, actor Arshad Warsi also traveled to the city to the shoot for the movie. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of the cast.

Film Sanon to play a journalist in the movie