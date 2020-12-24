Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas, who was recently admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack, passed away on Wednesday. Vijay Babu, the producer of his last film, Sufiyum Sujathayum, confirmed the news on social media. Shanavas had been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the KG Hospital in Coimbatore and was declared brain dead. May his soul rest in peace.

Details We tried our best for you: Vijay Babu

"You have gone, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a lot of stories you told me. Our Sufi. We tried our best for you, shaanu... love you lots (sic)," Vijay Babu wrote on Facebook last night. Yesterday, he had revealed that Shanavas was declared brain dead by the doctors and asked everyone to pray for his recovery.

Health Shanavas suffered a heart attack on sets of 'Gandhirajan'

Last week, while shooting for his upcoming movie Gandhirajan, Shanavas suffered a heart attack, after which he was taken to the KG Hospital in Coimbatore. A report in India Today said that the director went into a cardiogenic shock, a condition wherein the heart stops pumping blood to the body. He was subsequently put on ventilator support by the doctors.

Reactions As kind as his stories, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Shanavas's demise has left his colleagues and fans shocked. Sufiyum Sujathayum actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and wrote, "As kind and sensitive as his stories...Rest in peace, Shanavas sir." "I hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Gone too soon. My prayers and condolences to the family (sic)," she added.

Instagram Post Here is what the actor wrote

Work 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' was the last movie he directed