Malayalam film director Naranipuzha Shanavas was on Wednesday declared brain dead at the KG Hospital in Coimbatore. Recently, the filmmaker was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on the sets of his upcoming movie Gandhirajan. As per reports, Shanavas went into a cardiogenic shock and is currently on ventilator support. Here are more details on this.

Details Shanavas suffered a heart attack on December 21

On December 21, while shooting for his upcoming film Gandhirajan in Attapadi in Palakkad, the director suffered a heart attack. He was immediately taken to the KG Hospital in Coimbatore. As reported by India Today, Shanavas went into a cardiogenic shock, a condition wherein the heart stops pumping blood to the body. Doctors also said that the director has a brain hemorrhage.

Details Producer Vijay Babu rejected reports of Shanavas's death

Producer Vijay Babu, who worked with the director on Sufiyum Sujatayum, took to social media and shared Shanavas's health status with his fans. He wrote, "Shanavas is still on ventilator support. His heart is still beating...request all to please pray for him. We are still hoping for a miracle. Shall update accordingly. Please do not post wrong information (sic)."

Quote Doctors are monitoring him: Hospital official

"He was brought here on Saturday night. He is in the ICU [intensive care unit] and is not stable right now. Doctors are monitoring him (sic)," an official of the said hospital had earlier told The News Minute .

Work A brief about Shanavas's film career