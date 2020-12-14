On Friday, actor Arya Banerjee was found dead inside her south Kolkata apartment under mysterious circumstances. After initial investigations the local police has ruled out foul play or chances of homicide. The authorities have also revealed that she had consumed large amounts of alcohol. Here are more details on this.

Details 'Around two liters alcohol was found in her stomach'

Autopsy reports suggest that Arya had consumed large amounts of alcohol. A senior officer of Kolkata Police stated, "Doctors have ruled out any possibility of the actress being murdered." "Around two liters alcohol was found in her stomach. Because she fell with her face down, she was hurt, resulting in bleeding," he added.

Details Blood spotted near body was a result of fall: Police

As per the police, Arya might have suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning, after which she tried to walk out and seek help, but fell down. The post-mortem examination has suggested that the blood spotted near her body was primarily due to that fall. The autopsy report also highlighted the actor had been suffering from several ailments, including cardiac issues and nephrotic syndrome.

Death Arya was found dead on Friday morning

To recall, Arya's domestic help got suspicious and alerted the neighbors after the actor did not respond to the doorbell and phone calls. Thereafter, the neighbors called the police. Police officials then broke open the apartment door and found her body lying in the bedroom. It has been reported that the actor lived alone and kept mostly to herself.

Work A brief about Arya Banerjee's life and career