Actor Arya Banerjee, who had worked in Vidya Balan-starrer blockbuster The Dirty Picture, was found dead in her apartment on Friday. The actor, whose real name was Devdutta Banerjee, was found dead at her residence in a south Kolkata neighborhood, where she lived alone with a dog. Reportedly, she was found bleeding from the nose and had vomited. Here are more details on this.

Details She was found lying unconscious in her bedroom

Reports claim that the police broke open the door of her house and found her lying unconscious in the bedroom. Her maid informed the neighbors after Arya didn't respond to the doorbell and phone calls, who later alerted the police. A forensic team has collected samples from the room and her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Quote There appears to be no foul play: Police

A senior police official of Lake Police Station told The Telegraph, "Primarily there appears to be no foul play. The exact cause of death will be known when the post-mortem report reaches us. The investigation is on."

Statement 'Her call details are being scanned'

Police said that the actor lived alone, and kept mostly to herself. The cops added, "We are trying to find out who would visit the house for any work. Her call details are being scanned to see if she was in any distress and if she had received any food from outside in the last 24 hours."

Work Arya featured in 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka,' 'The Dirty Picture'