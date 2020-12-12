Noted rapper Eminem may well be on his way to drop another album. And since he's into launching surprise ones now, this album or single might also follow that path. This strong rumor was planted when a picture got leaked on social media showing the Lose Yourself singer, with a full beard, in front of a green screen, possibly shooting for a scene.

About His last album was 'Music to Be Murdered By'

The last album launched by the 48-year-old was Music to Be Murdered By, which was a surprise drop, his second one of that kind after Kamikaze, a 2018 album. Released in January this year, the album, which was his 11th studio record, scorched the Billboard charts and was eventually certified as Gold. Critics responded to it fondly, praising the improvement from Kamikaze.

Rumors 'Godzilla' video director Cole Bennett was spotted in Detroit

Rumors of his third possible surprise album gained momentum after director Cole Bennett was spotted in 8 Mile, Detroit. Bennett and Slim Shady had collaborated for Godzilla, a single in Music to Be Murdered By album. So fans quickly concluded that something was definitely up this time. It might be that they are meeting up for some other reason, but excited fans won't listen.

Details I'm just going to wait, says Eminem's close friend

When this recent picture of Eminem surfaced, fans asked KXNG Crooked (Chilly D on Twitter), a fellow rapper about the development. And this is what he offered: "If I make a phone call I'll just find out something I can't tell y'all so I'm just going to wait and find out if it's real or fake at the same time everyone else does."

Twitter Post KXNG Crooked, Eminem's close pal, was asked this question

If I make a phone call I’ll just find out something I can’t tell y’all so I’m just going to wait and find out if it’s real or fake at the same time everyone else does ✊🏾 https://t.co/FykD0fIrvF — Chilly D (@CrookedIntriago) December 10, 2020

