Recently, television actor Divya Bhatnagar lost her life to COVID-19, leaving her friends and fans in a state of shock. After her untimely demise, her close friend and fellow actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed Divya was in a toxic marriage and a victim of domestic violence. Now, she has shared messages and pictures as proof that Divya was physically abused by her husband. Here's more.

Details Let's punish the culprit: Devoleena

Devoleena has shared messages purportedly written by Divya, as well as a picture of Divya's injury. She wrote, "The assault she had gone through, no can even imagine...Let's fight against domestic violence and punish the culprit (sic)." The chats shared by Devoleena include the claims of one of Divya's neighbors and the late actor's text messages with a friend.

Details Divya's neighbor opens up on her toxic marriage

Divya and her husband Gagan's neighbor from Mumbai's Oshiwara area, Pooja Deka, claimed that she used to hear loud noises from their house. She said that Divya would often sit with her as her husband was mostly out, partying with others. Devoleena also shared Divya's purported chats with a friend, that hint she had been a victim of torture and physical abuse.

Information He tricked me into marrying him: Divya

Sharing her ordeal with a friend, Divya had purportedly said that Gagan was abusive toward her and tricked her into marrying him. She also said that he had extramarital affairs and even forced her for an open marriage.

Video 'Divya got very late in understanding your true colors'

Devoleena also shared a video in which she addressed Gagan, calling him a "fraudster." "Divya got very late in understanding your true colors," she said, claiming that she has plenty of proof against him. She further said, "I will soon share the phone recordings of Divya's with your mother and you. Don't worry, I will expose you one by one."

Complaint Divya had also filed a complaint against Gagan

Divya had also filed a police complaint against her husband. Devoleena has shared the copy of the same on Instagram and said in her video, "NC is already done, then what are you worried about? Come and prove yourself right." "Maybe she died because of COVID-19 but the violence that you have done with her cannot be unseen," she added.

