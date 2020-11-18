Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 02:14 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A vaccine for COVID-19, whenever one becomes available, should be made free of cost for everyone, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has said.
Murthy, 74, said that everybody should be vaccinated for free in the interest of "public good."
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has been raging for nearly a year, has sickened 55.6 million people globally and has left 1.3 million dead.
Speaking to The Economic Times [paywall], Murthy said, "I believe (COVID-19 vaccine) should be a public good and everybody should be vaccinated free. These vaccines should be free for the entire population on the planet."
He added, "All vaccine-producing companies should be compensated by the United Nations or the individual countries for their cost and not for huge profits."
