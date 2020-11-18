A vaccine for COVID-19, whenever one becomes available, should be made free of cost for everyone, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has said.

Murthy, 74, said that everybody should be vaccinated for free in the interest of "public good."

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has been raging for nearly a year, has sickened 55.6 million people globally and has left 1.3 million dead.