Nov 19, 2020
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 45,000 coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 86.9 lakh cases. For the past three consecutive days, India had been reporting under 40,000 daily cases.
Nearly 600 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,31,638.
Notably, Delhi and Kerala continued to report a high number of daily cases.
Here are more details.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 89,12,907 COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,993 deaths, 4,46,805 active cases, and 83,35,109 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 89,58,119 cases and 1,31,638 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 83.8 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,57,520 total cases, 46,202 deaths, 16,30,111 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,65,931 total cases, 11,578 deaths, 8,29,188 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,57,395 total cases, 6,899 deaths, 8,33,980 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,63,282 total cases, 11,531 deaths, 7,37,281 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,39,919 total cases, 1,943 deaths, 4,68,460 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,16,616 total cases, 7,441 deaths, 4,87,221 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,03,084 total cases, 7,943 deaths, 4,52,683 recoveries.
Delhi reported a massive spike of 7,486 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 12% with 62,232 tests.
Kerala also reported a staggering 6,419 new cases. Daily new infections rose to 5,011 in Maharashtra.
3,668 new cases in West Bengal pushed the state's tally to 4,41,885. The death toll has climbed to 7,820, while 4,07,769 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
Rajasthan reported 2,178 new cases. The state's tally has reached 2,32,358, which includes 2,101 deaths and 2,10,779 recoveries.
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,791 and 1,236 new cases.
In Tamil Nadu, daily infections rose marginally to 1,714.
After reporting under 2,000 daily new cases for three consecutive days, 2,390 more people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh.
