Joe Root completes 7,000 Test runs on home soil: Stats

Joe Root has added another feather to his illustrious cap. The England batter has got to 7,000 Test runs on home soil. Root attained the milestone with his 99th run on Day 1 of the 3rd Test versus India at Lord's. Notably, Root is unbeaten on 99 as England finished Day 1 on 251/4 at stumps with 83 overs being bowled. Here's more.

Knock Root has been solid for England Root is unbeaten on 99 from 191 balls, with the help of nine fours. He came to bat when England were 44/2 after 14 overs. Root was solid in his approach and played as per merit on a sluggish surface. He added 109 runs alongside Ollie Pope for the 3rd wicket. Thereafter, he has added an unbeaten 79 runs with Ben Stokes (5th wicket).

Record Root owns 7,000 runs in England at 55-plus average As per ESPNcricinfo, Root owns an exact 7,000 runs from 82 matches (143 innings) in England at 55.11. He has raced to 55 fifty-plus scores on home soil. Root can get to his 22nd hundred at home on Friday. Versus India at home, he has 1,782 runs from 18 matches (30 innings) at 74.25. He is aiming to record his 8th century.

Do you know? 1st player with 7,000 runs in England Root is the first player to complete 7,000 runs in England (Tests). The only other batter with 6,500-plus runs is former skipper Alastair Cook, who scored 6,568 runs in England.