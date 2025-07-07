Which captain has the highest individual score in Test cricket?

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa 's stand-in captain, scripted history with an incredible triple-century on his Test captaincy debut. The dasher slammed an unbeaten 367 (334) on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder, who announced SA's declaration at 626/5, recorded the the fifth-highest individual score in Test history. He also became the third captain with a 350-plus score in Test cricket.

#1 Brian Lara: 400* vs England, St John's, 2004 In Bulawayo, Muder had a golden opportunity to emulate Brian Lara's long-standing record. West Indies legend Lara remains the only player to have scored a quadruple-century in Test cricket. He slammed an unbeaten 400 against England in the 2004 St John's Test. He returned unbeaten on 400 off 582 balls, a historic knock studded with 43 fours and 4 sixes.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene: 374 vs SA, Colombo, 2006 In 2006, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene played a historic knock of 374 against South Africa in the 1st Test in Colombo. In response to SA's 169, the Lankans were down to 14/2. The match, thereafter, saw a record-breaking 624-run stand between Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. Jayawardene, the second SL batter with a Test triple-ton, finished with a 572-ball 374 (43 fours and 1 six).