How Shilpa stays fit at 50: Hearty breakfast, early dinner 

Bollywood actor and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been setting major wellness goals for decades now. Known for her ageless charm and enviable figure, the actor believes that fitness is not about strict diets or punishing routines. Instead, she keeps it simple with mindful eating, wholesome food, and everyday rituals. Let's take a look at her approach to staying fit and healthy at 50.

Morning rituals Shetty Kundra's morning routine Shetty Kundra starts her day with refreshing practices that wake up her body and mind. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "I start my day with a glass and a half of lukewarm water. Then, I have four drops of Noni juice that acts as an energy booster." "Finally, I gargle my mouth with a tablespoon of coconut oil. It is an Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling where you swish the oil around your mouth for five and half minutes..."

Breakfast habits Breakfast is a must for her For the Baazigar actor, breakfast is a must. The Dhadkan star explained, "I don't skip breakfast because I don't have time. If you don't break your fast you are not doing good to your brain and body." "I like to keep it simple - and quick. I'm not someone who eats too much bread and so, I get my dose of fiber from fresh fruits."

Ghee advocate Do not fear fats! Shetty Kundra has often spoken about not being afraid of fats, as long as they are the right ones. She explained that switching to coconut milk and other energy-producing foods helps, as they are not stored in the body as fats. According to her, coconut milk is wholesome and also suitable for those who are lactose-intolerant. "Ghee is a staple with my lunch," she said in an interview.

Meal strategy She avoids heavy carbs at night Shetty Kundra added that she "eats all the time" but her food is "wholesome and healthy." The actor said she is "not someone who advocates dieting," and instead focuses on eating nutritious meals. In the evenings, she sometimes opts for a light broth or clear soup. Other times, she snacks on eggs or dry fruits. What she avoids is loading up on heavy carbs at night.