How Shilpa stays fit at 50: Hearty breakfast, early dinner
Bollywood actor and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been setting major wellness goals for decades now. Known for her ageless charm and enviable figure, the actor believes that fitness is not about strict diets or punishing routines. Instead, she keeps it simple with mindful eating, wholesome food, and everyday rituals. Let's take a look at her approach to staying fit and healthy at 50.
Morning rituals
Shetty Kundra's morning routine
Shetty Kundra starts her day with refreshing practices that wake up her body and mind. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "I start my day with a glass and a half of lukewarm water. Then, I have four drops of Noni juice that acts as an energy booster." "Finally, I gargle my mouth with a tablespoon of coconut oil. It is an Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling where you swish the oil around your mouth for five and half minutes..."
Breakfast habits
Breakfast is a must for her
For the Baazigar actor, breakfast is a must. The Dhadkan star explained, "I don't skip breakfast because I don't have time. If you don't break your fast you are not doing good to your brain and body." "I like to keep it simple - and quick. I'm not someone who eats too much bread and so, I get my dose of fiber from fresh fruits."
Ghee advocate
Do not fear fats!
Shetty Kundra has often spoken about not being afraid of fats, as long as they are the right ones. She explained that switching to coconut milk and other energy-producing foods helps, as they are not stored in the body as fats. According to her, coconut milk is wholesome and also suitable for those who are lactose-intolerant. "Ghee is a staple with my lunch," she said in an interview.
Meal strategy
She avoids heavy carbs at night
Shetty Kundra added that she "eats all the time" but her food is "wholesome and healthy." The actor said she is "not someone who advocates dieting," and instead focuses on eating nutritious meals. In the evenings, she sometimes opts for a light broth or clear soup. Other times, she snacks on eggs or dry fruits. What she avoids is loading up on heavy carbs at night.
Timing and balance
Dinner before 7:30pm is a rule for her
Shetty Kundra believes that timing is just as important as what is on the plate. The Rishtey actor shared, "Even if I have a social gathering to attend, I eat my dinner before 7:30pm." For those looking to manage weight, Shetty Kundra advises alternating between low-carb and no-carb days. According to her, this balance helps with weight loss without compromising on nourishment.