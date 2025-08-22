'Peacemaker' Season 2 introduces new Justice League, including Supergirl Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 just landed on August 22, and the first episode surprised fans with a new Justice League lineup—including Superman and a shadowy glimpse of Supergirl.

While she only appeared in silhouette this time, her character as Supergirl is also evident if you zoom in on the Supergirl during that swapped scene.