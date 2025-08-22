Next Article
'Peacemaker' Season 2 introduces new Justice League, including Supergirl
Peacemaker Season 2 just landed on August 22, and the first episode surprised fans with a new Justice League lineup—including Superman and a shadowy glimpse of Supergirl.
While she only appeared in silhouette this time, her character as Supergirl is also evident if you zoom in on the Supergirl during that swapped scene.
Milly Alcock will reprise her role as Supergirl
Milly Alcock first played Supergirl in this year's Superman (2025) movie, sharing a quick scene with David Corenswet's Superman and Krypto.
Now, her story continues in Peacemaker as part of James Gunn's fresh take on the DC Universe.
Plus, Alcock will headline her own standalone Supergirl film hitting theaters June 26, 2026—so there's plenty more to look forward to.