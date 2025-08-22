Raza Murad files complaint against death hoax, calls it 'shameful'

Veteran actor Raza Murad has lodged a formal complaint at Mumbai 's Amboli Police Station, alleging that false rumors about his death were circulated online. The actor said he was "exhausted" from repeatedly clarifying these rumors. Speaking to ANI, he said someone had posted on social media that he was dead, even mentioning his date of birth and a "fake date of death."

Actor's statement 'Some people...seem bothered by my existence' Murad said, "There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence." "They posted about my death and even offered condolences." "They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me." "They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter."

Actor's complaint 'My throat has dried up from telling people...' Murad said he was tired of constantly having to tell people that he is alive. "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere," he said. "I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post."

Actor's criticism 'He appears to be a very small person...' Murad called the incident "shameful" and criticized the person behind it. He said, "Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality." "He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life." "That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things."

Legal proceedings Police have registered my complaint: Murad Murad confirmed that the police have registered his complaint. "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR." "They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible," he said. He also called for punishment for those who spread such false rumors, saying, "Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive." "This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished."